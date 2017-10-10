WJHL morning crew tries to guess new Oreo mystery flavor

(WJHL) – Oreo if offering a sweet prize if you can guess their new flavor.

Anyone who can figure out Oreo’s Limited Edition Mystery Flavor could be eligible for a chance $50,000.

Those who guess the correct flavor through November 30th will be considered for the grand prize.

Five $10,000 prizes are also being offered.

Participants are only allowed to guess once a day during the sweepstakes period.

The company has posted more information at OREOMystery.com.

