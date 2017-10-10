WCSO: Unicoi man arrested on auto burglary, theft charges following traffic stop in Erwin

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Unicoi man on auto burglary charges following a traffic stop in Erwin.

According to a WCSO news release, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers arrested Wayne D. McCauley, 21, on Oct. 4 on driving offenses in Erwin.

After his arrest, troopers found McCauley in possession of a stolen handgun, which had been reported stolen from a series of recent auto burglaries in the area of Old Embreeville Road in Washington County.

Investigators then filed additional charges in the county for auto burglary and theft of property.

When he was released from Unicoi County Jail, McCauley was transferred to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $50,000 bond.

According to a WCSO news release, back in July McCauley was arrested and charged with 18 counts of auto burglary following an auto burglary spree investigation in which he was found in possession of stolen property from auto burglaries that had been occurring in the Gray community.

McCauley was reportedly out on bond at the time of his arrest.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in Sessions Court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

