Tuesday Big Game Preview features Elizabethton facing Greeneville on Friday

This weeks Big Game of the week will involve unbeaten Greeneville coming to Elizabethton to face the Cyclones.

Other than an opening season loss to Science Hill the Cyclones would come into this game unbeaten as well. Both teams are led by 2 of the most talented quarterbacks in the league — the top ranked Greene Devils are led by dual threat quaterback Cade Ballard, while Elizabethton has the arm of Carter Everrett who’s also lucky to have running back Corey Russell in the backfield.

With only 3 more games in the season, this will most likely be for the championship in Region 4-A. Kick-off Friday at Citizens Bank stadium is at 7:30pm.