Trump renews clash with Sen. Bob Corker

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump is escalating his clash with Sen. Bob Corker, saying the Tennessee Republican was “made to sound a fool” in a recent interview.

The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Trump says on Twitter Tuesday that “the Failing @nytimes set Liddle’ Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that’s what I am dealing with!”

The feud between the president and a senator in his own party intensified over the weekend.

Trump’s criticism of the lawmaker drew a response in which Corker referred to the White House as an “adult day care.” In an interview with The New York Times, Corker said Trump could set the nation “on the path to World War III.”

Corker is not running for re-election in 2018.

3:30 a.m.

Few Republican senators are commenting publicly about Sen. Bob Corker’s barbed remarks about President Donald Trump.

Trump’s criticism of the Tennessee Republican drew a response in which Corker referred to the White House as an “adult day care.” In an interview with The New York Times, Corker said Trump could set the nation “on the path to World War III.”

Most Republican senators have stayed silent about Corker’s words. An Iowa Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley, says both Trump and Corker should “cool it,” with Trump going first.

On Capitol Hill, concerns circulate about an unpredictable president whose tendency to personalize every issue creates risks for the GOP agenda. Yet Trump’s enduring popularity with a segment of the GOP base serves as a political muzzle for most.