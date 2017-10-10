TONIGHT @11: New details into misconduct accusations after David Crockett’s head football coach, AD placed on administrative leave

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – On Tuesday, we reported that two David Crockett football leaders were placed on administrative leave, according to Washington County Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto interviewed Halliburton Tuesday afternoon who told us that an interim football coach has been appointed after David Crockett Head Football Coach Gerald Sensabaugh was suspended Tuesday morning due to an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Later Tuesday afternoon, we learned that David Crockett Athletic Director Josh Kite was also placed on administrative leave due to accusations against him made by the schools head football coach, Gerald Sensabaugh.

Halliburton told us while there is currently no criminal investigation at this time, an outside law firm is investigating the accusations.

After inquiring into what accusations were made against Kite, Halliburton told us that Sensabaugh claimed Kite offered him prescription drugs.

