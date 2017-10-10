Tennessee OSHA investigating workplace accident at Hawkins County glass plant

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a workplace accident at a plant in our region.

Tennessee OSHA told News Channel 11 the accident happened Saturday at AGC Flat Glass North America in Church Hill.

Officials would not release details surrounding the accident but did tell us Tennessee OSHA sent an investigator to the plant to investigate.

It said its investigation could take between 6-8 weeks to complete. Once it’s complete, more details will be released.

News Channel 11 reached out to AGC Flat Glass to try to get information about the accident.

Our calls were not returned.

