Sutherland shatters record, Bucs draw with Mercer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Oct. 10, 2017) – For the second straight game, junior goalkeeper Jonny Sutherland kept a top conference opponent off the scoreboard. In the process, he broke a program record.

Sutherland recorded four saves in a scoreless draw against Mercer at Summers Taylor Stadium Tuesday night, as he broke the school record for career saves previously set by Ryan Coulter at 182. Sutherland now has 183 career saves and 43 saves this season.

The Bucs outshot Mercer 17-10, but could not generate a goal in the draw. Sophomore Bruno Andrade (Sao Paulo, Brazil) led the team with five shots and one shot on goal, while senior Fletcher Ekern (Knoxville, Tenn.) finished with four shots.

For the second game in a row, the ETSU defense held strong and fought off 11 corners.

With the draw, the Bucs remain the only team yet to be defeated in conference play, extending their win-or-tie streak to five games.

ETSU embarks on the final five games of the regular season beginning Saturday, Oct. 14 when it travels to U