Sheriff: ‘Aggressive dog’ call leads Carter Co. deputy to marijuana lab

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) –  A property owner in Carter County is facing drug charges after dozens of marijuana plants were found in an outbuilding.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said a deputy was called to Bulldog Hollow Road to check on an aggressive dog. While searching for the dog, the deputy discovered what appeared to be indoor grow lab inside an outbuilding.

The deputy called county drug investigators who then obtained a search warrant for the location.

During the search, investigators found 60 marijuana plants and an “elaborate indoor grow operation”.

Investigators arrested the property owner, Nama Sudhara Beaudry, and charged them with the manufacture of schedule VI narcotics.

