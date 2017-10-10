PHOTOS: Deadly California wildfires

A Cazadero firefighter struggles to protect a home from catching fire in Coffey Park, Monday Oct. 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. The flames have destroyed at least 1,500 homes and businesses and sent thousands of people fleeing. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Coffey Park homes burn early Monday Oct. 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. The flames have destroyed at least 1,500 homes and businesses and sent thousands of people fleeing. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Gold Fidge firefighters use a deck gun to protect structures in Coffey Park in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday Oct. 9, 2017. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. The flames have destroyed at least 1,500 homes and businesses and sent thousands of people fleeing. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

A home burns in Fountaingrove, Monday Oct. 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. The flames have destroyed at least 1,500 homes and businesses and sent thousands of people fleeing. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

This aerial photo provided by the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division shows some of hundreds of homes destroyed in a wind-driven wildfire that swept through Santa Rosa, Calif., early Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division via AP)

Kristine Pond reacts as she searches the remains of her family’s home destroyed by fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A wildfire moves closer to North Tustin homes along the 261 freeway in Tustin, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Deadly wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through California wine country Monday, destroying 1,500 homes and businesses and sending thousands fleeing as flames raged unchecked through high-end resorts, grocery stores and tree-lined neighborhoods. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)

Smoke and flames from fire at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Michael Pond, left, looks through ashes as his wife Kristine, center, gets a hug from Zack Thurston, their daughter’s boyfriend, while they search the remains of their home destroyed by fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

People watch as a wildfire burns along a hillside Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Orange, Calif. Authorities say at least half a dozen homes have burned in a fast-moving brush fire in Southern California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Residents of the Coffey Park neighborhood sift through a relatives home that was torched, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. The flames have destroyed at least 1,500 homes and businesses and sent thousands of people fleeing. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)