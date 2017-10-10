Pfizer may sell consumer unit; includes Advil, Centrum, & ChapStick

NEW YORK (AP) – Pfizer may sell its consumer health care business, which includes the Advil brand, as part of a strategic review.

The drug developer said Tuesday that the business, including the Centrum brand of vitamins, Robitussin and ChapStick, is distinct enough from its core biopharmaceutical business that there may be more value realized if it were to operate outside of the company.

The consumer health care unit had revenue of about $3.4 billion last year.

The strategic review also includes the possibility of a spinoff or partial sale of the unit. The New York company says any decisions will be made in the next year.

