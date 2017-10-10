New Johnson City roundabout causing confusion for some drivers

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers continue to express concerns about a new roundabout in Johnson City, saying they’re afraid confusion among drivers will cause crashes.

The roundabout is located at the intersection of Browns Mill Road and Mountain View Road.

It’s a new look and feel to the area.

But that new configuration isn’t liked by everyone, such as Matt Johnson.

“I think those roundabouts are kind of a waste of money. I understand their purpose I guess and their application but I think that intersection probably could have been built better,” Johnson said.

He said the car he was riding in on his way to lunch Tuesday was almost hit by another driver.

“He actually pulled out in front of us, I think because he didn’t really understand what the purpose of a roundabout was,” Johnson continued.

But Traffic Engineering Manager Anthony Todd said it was built to improve safety on this stretch of road.

“It slows the traffic down and allows everyone to make their movements at a slower speed,” Todd said.

Another reason this roundabout was built was to help alleviate the traffic backups in that area especially on Mountain View Road.

“A lot of people in this area are uneducated on how to drive in a roundabout and that leads to a lot of issues that could lead to a couple of traffic accidents,” Johnson said.

So for those who are unfamiliar with how to drive in a roundabout, especially one with two lanes, it’s pretty simple.

“You need to be in the left lane if you’re turning left and the right lane if you’re turning right,” Todd explained.

If you are in the roundabout, you have the right of way.

Todd said this option was better than having a traffic signal at that intersection.

“When you put in a traffic signal a lot of times you still have accidents. They’re different types of accidents but with roundabouts the accidents normally go down,” he said.

The $1.3 million safety project was paid for using federal funds.

The roundabout has been open for about a month and Johnson City Police say no crashes have been reported in the past 30 days in that area.

