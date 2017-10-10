Local students’ jokes published in book benefiting children with medical bills

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- Three Tri-Cities kids are showing laughter really is the best medicine. Their jokes were chosen to be a part of three published joke books that help parents pay for their children’s medical bills.

We got to meet one of the kids who submitted two jokes to the books. Hadley Lodwick is a kindergarten student in Bristol and said one of this favorite things is making other people laugh.

Here’s a few of the jokes he shared with us:

“Why did the bicycle fall over? Because it was too tired.”

“What do you call cheese that’s not yours? Nacho cheese.”

“What do you call a magic owl? Whoodini.”

“What does an annoying pepper do? It gets jalapeno face.”

Lodwick knows firsthand how laughter can brighten someone’s day.

He has hemophilia, and recently had to get emergency surgery. His family said the unexpected bills, and gaps in insurance coverage can be overwhelming.

“It’s too much sometimes, so there’s foundations like United Healthcare Children’s Foundation that allows us parents to breathe a little easier and know that there’s resources available to help,” Hadley’s Mom Cherie Norman said.

The proceeds from the three joke books help families pay their children’s medical bills through the United Healthcare Children’s Foundation.

The two books you can find Hadley’s jokes in are called “Cool Jokes for the Summer” and “Eats, Treats, and Sweets.” You can find them on amazon.com

