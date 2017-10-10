JCPD: Woman charged in Washington Avenue home burglary, theft

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a woman on burglary and theft charges on Monday following an investigation into a residential burglary at a home in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.

According to a JCPD news release, a victim reported her home had been entered in through a front window sometime between the evening of Oct. 7 and the next afternoon while she was out of town.

Several items were reportedly taken from the home, including a gold ring, toiletries, as well as clothing.

An investigation developed Brittney Lee Conner, 24, as the suspect in the case.

Conner was charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000.

She was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was being held on $10,000 bond.

Conner was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

