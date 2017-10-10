Ivanka Trump focuses efforts on tax overhaul fight

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump successfully pushed to get a family-focused tax credit included in the Republican tax overhaul proposal. She’s got no time for a victory lap, though: Now comes the biggest political challenge of her time in Washington. The first daughter is lobbying to make sure an expansion of the current $1,000 child tax credit stays in the tax plan and that it’s big enough to matter. Then there’s the added hurdle of making sure the overall tax plan makes it over the finish line. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump now must defend the family-focused tax credit she got included in the Republican tax overhaul proposal. Now comes the biggest political challenge of her time in Washington.

The White House adviser and first daughter is lobbying on Capitol Hill to make sure an expansion of the current $1,000 child tax credit stays in the tax plan and that it’s big enough to matter. Then there’s the added hurdle of getting the overall tax plan over the finish line — anything but a sure bet.

Trump has been wooing lawmakers and conservative advocacy groups and is expected to make her case in public as well, as part of a coordinated White House push for the tax overhaul.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s