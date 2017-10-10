Rogersville, TN (WJHL) – Join us on October 13th, 14th, & 15th for this iconic festival! Held along the historic downtown streets of one of the oldest towns in Tennessee, this event showcases some of the best local talent in music, dance, art, historic crafts, living history, and food!

Friday evening kicks off the weekend with the Chili Cook-Off, Children’s Parade and the Cruise-In. Some food booths will be open along with downtown restaurants and shops.

Year after year Rogersville’s historic downtown district provides a welcoming festival setting for Heritage Days – a traditional community celebration of Rogersville’s unique heritage. The festival showcases traditional music, storytellers, and dancers, special activities for Children, demonstrations of pioneer skills, antique quilts, cars and farm equipment, a juried craft show, and a food court to delight everyone!

Saturday & Sunday are devoted to activities to please everyone, including:

Over 100 juried craft artists offering a wide variety of lovely hand-made items

Craft Demonstrations

Traditional Appalachian music

Appalachian Dancers

Civil War Calvary Reenactors at Crockett Spring Park

Art & Photography Show

Heritage Children’s Train

Festival Food