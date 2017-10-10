“Healing: Footstep to Footstep” author shares practical ways to reduce stress

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- A 2017 American Psychologial Association survey found that more Americans are reporting symptoms of stress and citing personal safety and terorrisim as sources of it.The APA reports 75% of adults reported experiencing moderate to high levels of stress in the past month and nearly half reported their stress has increased in the past year.

The “Stress in America” 2017 survey shows a statisically signifiant increase in stress for the first time since the survey was conducted in 2007 with many people reporting money, work, the economy, teorrorism and mass shootings and/or gun violence as sources of stress.

Yoga teacher and author of “Healing: Footstep to Footstep” Brianna Bedigian shares some practical ways to reduce stress in our daily lives.She discovered the power of stress management when she was struggling with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome 15 years ago.

“Stress management was a key to my healing,” Bedigian said. “Its about finding the right combination that works for you. Really simple things can make a big difference.”

Below are some tips from Bedigian’s book, “Healing: Footstep to Footstep”:

TAKE A BATH

This is a double whammy because both Epsom Salt and Lavender are powerful stress relievers. Magnesium sulfate relaxes the muscles and helps to soothe anxiety while essential lavender oil heightens the relaxation effect. Just make sure you take it an hour or so before bed so that you can cool down before you try to sleep. A good night’s sleep will help you wake up with a clear head. We can deal with stress better when we are rested.

JOURNAL

You don’t have to vent on Facebook! This is a wonderful way to tell your truth and get out your strong emotions without taking them out on anyone else. When something upsets you write it out. It doesn’t need to be perfect – in fact, let it be messy and expressive.

EXERCISE

Studies show pumping endorphins is an amazing stress release. Whether its yoga, running, weightlifting, taking a walk on your lunch break, chasing your puppy – move your body and you will reap the benefits of the endorphin affect.

BREATHE

Deep breathing is a wonderful way to relax anytime, anywhere. When we breathe deep it tells our nervous system it is safe to relax. You can do this whenever you feel your body tensing up during the day… reset the breath by focusing on the exhaling breath. The more air you get out the more air you will get back in because of the lungs’ natural suction capacity.

