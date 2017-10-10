ETSU Athletics Releases Bank of TN Intercollegiate 20th Anniversary Team

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Oct. 10, 2017) – Leading up to this weekend’s 20th annual Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics takes a look back at the rich history of this tournament by releasing a “20th Anniversary Team.”

Starting today and leading up to Friday’s opening round, five players will be announced each day. The 20th Anniversary Team represents the quality of participants this tournament has fielded during its two decades of existence.

“We are excited to release the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate 20th Anniversary Team,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Richard Sander. “We have been honored to feature some of the top names in golf throughout the history of this tournament. Coach Warren does an outstanding job bringing in a competitive field each year, and we are looking forward to another great event this weekend.”

Below are the first five names to be released for the 20th Anniversary Team:

Brendon de Jonge (Virginia Tech) – Finished tied for sixth at the 2002 Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate … Won the 2008 Xerox Classic … Posted seven top 10 finishes in 2010, which placed him 34th on the PGA Tour money list … Appeared in 10 major championships … Named 2008 Nationwide Tour Player of the Year … Recorded over $12 million in career earnings.

Adrian Meronk (ETSU) – Four-time participant at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate; Earned medalist honors in the 2015 event after finishing with a score of 7-under-par 209 (74-66-69), while placing third in 2014 … Earned back-to-back Southern Conference Player of the Year honors in 2014 and 2015 … Two-time PING and Golfweek All-American, while being a two-time Palmer Cup participant … Meronk ranked as high as No. 9 on the Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking and 11th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings … Recorded five collegiate wins … Meronk is currently playing on the Challenge Tour.

D.J. Trahan (Clemson) – Played in the 2000 and 2001 Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate … Top finish came in 2001 where he finished tied for 20th at even-par 216 (75-70-71) … Has recorded three professional wins (two PGA, one Web.com Tour) … Won the 2006 Southern Farm Bureau Classic, 2008 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic and 2004 Miccosukee Championship … Finished tied for fourth at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines … Has totaled over $10 million in career earnings.

Camilo Villegas (Florida) – Helped guide Florida to the 2003 Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate title as he finished tied for second at 6-under-par 210 (69-70-71) … Has totaled four career wins and 38 top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour … Won the 2014 Wyndham Championship, 2010 Honda Classic, 2008 Tour Championship and 2008 BMW Championship … Finished fourth at the 2008 PGA Championship and tied for ninth at the 2008 U.S. Open … Has totaled over $19 million in career earnings.

Gary Woodland (Kansas) – Played in the 2004 Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate … Recorded two wins on the PGA Tour, while finishing tied for 12th at the 2016 Open Championship and 2011 PGA Championship … Won the 2011 Transitions Championship and the 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open … He and Matt Kuchar won the 2011 Omega Mission Hills World Cup … Finished second in 2015 World Golf Championships Cadillac Match Play Championship (defeated by Rory McIlroy, 4-2) … Has totaled over $16 million in career earnings.

The players on the 20th Anniversary Team were chosen based on their play at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate and what they have accomplished on the professional level.