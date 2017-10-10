‘Dancing with the Stars: Live!’ coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some of America’s favorite dancers will be coming to Knoxville.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights” will take place at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Feb. 8, 2018.

The show will include salsa, waltz and high energy numbers and works by Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore.

Knoxville can see Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Hayley Erbert, Brandon Armstrong and more perform.

VIP packages are available to purchase online. VIPs can receive premium tickets, meet the cast and more.

Tickets are on sale now online and can be purchased at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Box Office or by phone at 800-745-3000.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC Tri-Cities on WJHL 11-2.