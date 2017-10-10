Brunch spot, First Watch, to open in Johnson City on Oct. 23

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Soon folks in Johnson City will have a new spot to eat brunch.

First Watch, a brunch and lunch restaurant, will open its first Tri-Cities restaurant on Monday, October 23. The new 3,200-square-feet eatery will open at 7:00 a.m.

Proceeds from the pre-opening event will be donated to United Way of Washington County, TN.

First Watch – University Commons, a daytime cafe, is located at 1150 W. State of Franklin Road, Suite 20.

The east Tennessee franchise group, Capstone Concepts, LLC has four locations in Knoxville.

The Johnson City location will have 30 employees.

“We’ve had our sights set on Johnson City for quite some time, and we’re so grateful for the opportunity to bring First Watch here,” said James Geib, chief operating officer for Capstone Concepts, LLC. “All of our managers are from Johnson City, and they and team they have put together are enthusiastic and ready to serve this great community in more ways than one. We support that and look forward to supporting United Way of Washington County in conjunction with our new First Watch opening.”

First Watch -University Commons will be open 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and it offers patrons complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi.

For more information, check out firstwatch.com.