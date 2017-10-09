Wildfires raging in Napa, Sonoma Counties burns more than 50K acres

(KRON) — A number of wind-whipped wildfires raging across Napa and Sonoma counties have grown about 50,000 acres. Multiple fires broke out Sunday night as strong winds buffeted the area.

Officials say the fires are zero percent contained.

California’s fire chief says at least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings have been destroyed in wildfires that have ripped through the state’s wine country.

He says numerous people have been injured and a number of residents are also missing as 14 large fires burn.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Director Ken Pimlott say an estimated 20,000 people have been evacuated.

Napa County Fires:

Fire officials said a fire in Calistoga has burned 35,000 acres.

A fire near Altas Peak has burned about 25,000 acres in Napa County.

The Carneros fire has burned 2,000 acres

No reported injuries so far.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to help firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers with evacuations.

All schools in the Sonoma Valley Unified School District are closed until further notice.

Both Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa are under evacuation.

Emergency lines were inundated with callers reporting smoke in the area. Downed trees were blocking parts of one rural road and fires were burning on both sides of Highway 12 as gusts reached up to 60 mph.

A KRON4 employee says it is raining ash in Santa Rosa.

The smell of smoke is spreading across the Bay Area.

Just got to fire/police command center in Napa. Sheriff's deputy: firefighting not happening yet. Waiting for help, focusing on evacs. pic.twitter.com/w43h5UOAPy — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) October 9, 2017

From the City of Napa:

Advisory: Fire in Napa Co at Partrick Road, city resources on scene assisting. Evacuation center @ 2590 1st St.

From the Napa County Sheriff’s Department:

Advisory: Mandatory Evacuation of Circle Oaks West to Atlas Peak. Evacuate to the East and shelter at Calistoga Fairgrounds.

From the City of Napa:

Advisory: Crews on scene at major fire in Atlas Peak area. Stay clear of area. More info to follow.

From the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department:

Evacuations being ordered along Porter Creek, Petrified Forest, Franz Valley and Mountain Home Ranch Rd. If you live in that area, please evacuate and get to safety.

New mandatory evacuations for Santa Rosa area east of Fulton Road between Guerneville Road and River Road. If you are in this area, you need to leave immediately.

The nearest shelter is the Santa Rosa Vets Memorial Building at 1351 Maple Ave. Large animals can be taken to the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road.