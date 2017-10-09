Vols defensive end Darrell Taylor suspended indefinitely

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee sophomore defensive end Darrell Taylor has been indefinitely suspended from Tennessee’s football team.

Head coach Butch Jones announced Monday that Taylor was suspended for “multiple factors. ESPN says it was due to a fight at practice with offensive lineman Trey Smith.

Taylor was already suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game against South Carolina after being ejected for fighting in the second half against Georgia.

After having a bye week, the University of Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for South Carolina.

The Vols will face the Gamecocks Saturday at Neyland Stadium.