Two men injured after being hit by car in Bristol, Va. parking lot

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Two construction workers were seriously injured after being hit by a car in Bristol, Va. around 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

Bristol Va. Police Sgt. Whittaker told us that the accident happened in the 400 block of Oakview Avenue.

He said the two men were standing in a parking lot in front of their vehicle when a car lost control and hit both of them.

Police said the driver is facing charges of no valid operator license, failure to maintain control and no proof of insurance.

No names have been released at this time.

The two men were sent to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as soon as we get more details.

