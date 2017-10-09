Two men injured after being hit by car in Bristol, Va. parking lot

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Two construction workers were seriously injured after being hit by a car in Bristol, Va. around 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

Bristol Va. Police Sgt. Whittaker told us that the accident happened in the 400 block of Oakview Avenue.

He said the two men were standing in a parking lot in front of their vehicle when a car lost control and hit both of them.

Police said the driver is facing charges of no valid operator license, failure to maintain control and no proof of insurance.

No names have been released at this time.

The two men were sent to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as soon as we get more details.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s