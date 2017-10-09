Twitter shuts down Blackburn campaign video over statement about ‘baby body parts’

By Published:
Marsha Blackburn (Source: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s Senate campaign announcement ad is being blocked by Twitter over a statement the abortion rights opponent makes about the sale of fetal tissue for medical research.

Blackburn in the ad boasts that she “stopped the sale of baby body parts.” Twitter found that statement to be inflammatory and “likely to evoke a strong negative reaction.”

A Twitter representative told Blackburn’s vendors that they would be allowed to run the rest of the video if the flagged statement is omitted.

While the decision keeps the Blackburn campaign from paying to promote the video on Twitter, it doesn’t keep it from being linked from YouTube and other platforms.

Blackburn took to Twitter to urge supporters to re-post her video and join her in “standing up to Silicon Valley.”

