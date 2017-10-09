Torbush: ‘They’ll remember what happened last year at Bristol,’ Bucs prep for WCU

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU football team managed to squeak out a 16-3 win over Robert Morris on Saturday, but will face a huge challenge this weekend against Western Carolina.

The Catamounts struggled a year ago, finishing the season with a 2-9 record. One of those losses came at the hands of ETSU, battling back from an 18-point halftime defict to defeat the Catamounts at Bristol Motor Speedway.

But things have turned around this year, as the Catamounts are off to a 4-2 start and are currently ranked 21st in the latest FCS Top 25 poll.

One of the big reasons for their success has been a dominating offense, which has powered the Cats to huge wins over Samford and Chattanooga this year.

“Right now they’re knocking the digits off that scoreboard,” said ETSU head coach Carl Torbush. “They are scoring points quickly, they’re averaging 40 points a game. They’re averaging 260 yards a game rushing, they’re averaging 244 yards a game passing, which is as balanced as you possibly can be. There is no doubt in my mind that they’ll remember what happened last year at Bristol and I’m sure they are harping on that right now.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s game in 3:30 p.m. at Western Carolina.