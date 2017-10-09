THP, area law enforcement team up for I-26 Distracted Driving Bus Tour

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – If you were on Interstate 26 between Kingsport and Johnson City Monday, you may have noticed increased law enforcement patrols.

It was all part of Tennessee Highway Safety Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol’s statewide Distracted Driving Enforcement Bus Tour.

THP teamed up with local law enforcement and kept a bird’s eye view in a bus looking for distracted drivers and helping police pull over traffic violators.

“What we’re going to be checking for is people that’s not paying attention while driving,” Lt. Rick Garrison said. “Whether they’re doing something with their cellphone other than talking on the phone. If they’re dealing with anything in the car.”

Officers issued 42 citations in a 2-hour period.

The following is the list THP sent us of what people were cited for on Monday:

Speeding: 2

Move Over: 4

Due Care: 2

Following Too Close: 1

Texting: 4

Seat belt: 15

Driving License Revoked/Suspended: 2

Registration: 3

Insurance: 6

Other non-moving: 3

According to THP, one person was arrested for violation of probation.

THP, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson City Police Department and Kingsport Police Department all participated in Monday’s distracted driving enforcement.

