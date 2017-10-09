Texas Tech police officer killed, suspect in custody

Lubbock, Texas (AP) — A Texas Tech University police officer has been shot and killed at the campus police headquarters, prompting a lockdown of the Lubbock campus.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 10:30 p.m.

ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Texas Tech University officials have identified the suspect in the fatal shooting as as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels.

University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found upon entering the room evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Cook says officers brought the suspect to the campus police station for standard debriefing.

Cook says the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him. The suspect then fled on foot and is on the run. Tactical squad officers are assisting with the search.

