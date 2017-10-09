‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ trailer airs tonight on ESPN

(WJHL) – It’s a touchdown for Star Wars fans!

The trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuts during the halftime of tonight’s Monday Night Football game on ESPN.

Viewers will get a sneak peek of what’s to come when the film debuts on December 15.

Advance tickets go on sale online after tonight’s game. The Star Wars Twitter account teased the trailer debut with a quick clip of Rey and her lightsaber.

In addition, Star Wars revealed on its website details of deals and freebies for fans of the movie franchise.