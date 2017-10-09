Security improvements to Greene Co. workhouse almost complete

GREENE CO, TN (WJHL) – Officials expect security improvements to the Greene County workhouse to be finished in the next few days.

The upgrades follow several inmate escapes — the most recent happening just last month.

Those upgrades consist of fencing improvements to several sections of the workhouse, specifically to an area of the roof where an inmate recently escaped.

Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins said razor wire fencing upgrades is expected to cost a little over $8,500.

While fencing is the newest security measure, Hankins said they do have working security cameras in place.

“These cameras is all the way around our workhouse,” Hankins said. “It’s on the roof. They are monitored 24 hours by the person that is inside the building here.”

The sheriff said that the fencing security upgrades are about 90 percent complete. He also said he’s hopeful that this extra measure of security will deter inmates from escaping.

Despite the recent influx of inmate escapes or walk-off’s, the sheriff said there are no plans to discontinue the work release program.

