Salvation Army, Walgreens offer free flu shots in Kingsport today

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Temperatures may be above normal today, but now is the time to start thinking about flu season and consider getting a flu shot.

Walgreens and The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport are teaming up to offer free flu shots today in Kingsport.

The event will take place from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Salvation Army at 505 Dale Street.

The Salvation Army says supplies are limited and shots will be administered on a first come-first serve basis.

