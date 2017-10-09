Report: Students passed up billions in college financial aid in 2017

CNN News Published:

(CNN) – U.S. high school grads have passed on more than two-billion dollars in college financial aid this year.

That’s according to an estimate by the personal finance site NerdWallet.

The firm says many college freshmen simply did not fill out applications for Federal Student Aid, or “FASFA.”

Applications for the 2018/2019 academic year are open until June 30, 2019.

But many states and universities require students to apply sooner.

And at least 12 states distribute their grants on first-come, first-serve basis.

An undergraduate student can borrow at least $5500 from the government each year.

