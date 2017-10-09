Morristown man charged with 2nd degree murder

MORRISTOWN (WATE) — A man was released from jail after investigators say he was purposely falsely identified by a witness.

Nicholas Roberts remains in jail and faces charges for second-degree murder. Brandon K. Harville was released and the District Attorney’s office will decide if the witness should face charges.

Antonio Dewayne Yarbrough was shot in the upper thigh in a residence on Tulip Street. The shooting occurred around 11:30pm Friday night. Yarbrough was transported to UT Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators believe the suspect went looking for the victim before shooting him and dragging him out of the home and into the yard beating him. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police believe this could be related to illegal drug activity.