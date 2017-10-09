Longtime Sevier County resident given new home after wildfires

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Ten months ago Trula Mae Bible was running for her life. Monday she received keys to her new home.

The 84-year-old lost everything during the fire storm that swept through Gatlinburg in November 2017. Volunteers with the Appalachian Service Project worked to rebuild her home.

“This is her home. She’s 80 somethings years old and has lived on this mountain her whole life and she just wants to be back home and as someone said earlier, she was willing to live in a tent if it just meant getting back on her property,” said Walter Crouch with Appalachian Service Project.

Bible not only has a new home, but something she has never had before: central heat and air. She says she’s tickled to death with her new home.

“I’ll have peace and quite, because there won’t be nobody here but me. I can sleep if I want to. I can get up and sing to myself if I want to or I can cook or whatever,” said Bible.

The Appalachian Service Project has rebuilt four homes so far. They plan on building a total of 25 homes in total.