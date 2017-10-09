Jason Witten donation helps Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/ Carter County start new reading program

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- A surprise donation by Dallas Cowboy and Elizabethton native Jason Witten is helping kids get reading help during the summer.

This year at his annual football camp in Elizabethton, Witten presented the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/ Carter County with a $25,000 check.

“It was a total surprise,” Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Ginny Wright said.

We asked Witten why he decided to make this donation. He said in part, “I will always owe a debt of gratitude to The Boys & Girls Club in Elizabethton for the guidance and support they provided to my brothers and me at a time when we needed it most.”He went on to say, “Over the years, I have seen so many children that have no mentor figure and I have found that young children, just want someone to know that they care, and can help and encourage them down the right path. There is no greater example of doing just that than the Boys & Girls Club.”

Wright said the club will serve around 500 kids this year. She said this donation will help existing programs like homework help. It will also add a new program that Wright said is much needed.

“We’re going to add a summer reading intervention program this summer for our most at risk readers,” Wright said. “Less than half of Carter County’s kids aren’t proficient in reading and that’s just really kind of disturbing.”

For a kid struggling with reading, this new program means getting extra help during the school year, “And headed into the summer if they’re especially at risk and behind grade level, we’ll actually be able to provide a program that will help them keep up and make gains over the summer.”

“Elizabethton will always be home to my wife Michelle and me and we are grateful and fortunate to be able to give back to a community that means so much to our family,” Witten said.

“We really can’t say how grateful we are,” Wright said.

