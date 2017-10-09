Gov. Haslam proclaims Oct. 10 as depression, bipolar awareness day in Tennessee

NASHVILLE – Gov. Bill Haslam, in support of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) of Tennessee, has proclaimed Tuesday, October 10, as Depression, Bipolar and Mood Disorder Awareness Day.

The governor’s proclamation coincides with the World Health Organization’s World Mental Health Day and recognizes the importance of raising awareness and support for Tennessee residents and their families who are coping with mood disorders.

Gov. Haslam issued the proclamation at the request of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) of Tennessee. DBSA Tennessee, the state chapter of the national Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance based in Chicago, is a volunteer, peer-directed organization that provides hope, help, support and education to improve the lives of people who have mood disorders. DBSA Tennessee facilitates 16 peer-led chapters providing 56 monthly meetings.

“Mood disorders, including bipolar and depression, touch the lives of thousands of Tennessee residents, their families and loved ones every day,” said DBSA Tennessee Director Daisy Jabas. “At DBSA, we focus on the two most prevalent mental health conditions – bipolar and depression – which affect more than 21 million Americans and account for 90% of the nation’s suicides every year.”

“DBSA creates the opportunity for hundreds of Tennesseans to lead meaningful lives by compassionately engaging with them and providing peer-led support groups, educational materials and wellness tools that focus on resiliency, achievement, creativity and connection,” Jabas said. “In short, we provide empowering tools focused on an integrated approach to wellness.”

In East Tennessee, DBSA is partnering with restaurant management company Capstone Concepts, LLC of Knoxville to raise awareness and funds to support the organization’s statewide mission. Capstone Concepts operates First Watch Daytime Café restaurants throughout East Tennessee, and will be accepting donations Oct. 10 at its Knoxville First Watch locations in Turkey Creek, Bearden, Lovell Road and Fountain City.

“It’s our extreme honor to be partnering with DBSA to raise awareness and support for the vital work that they do throughout Tennessee,” said Nadim Jubran, Marketing and Business Development Manager for Capstone Concepts. “We encourage all of our customers to support this very worthy cause and organization that does so much to help people with mood disorders live full and rewarding lives.”