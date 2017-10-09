Future of David Crockett coach Gerald Sensabaugh ‘still to be determined’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- On Monday night, no decision was made about the future of a head football coach in Washington County.

Gerald Sensabaugh, a former NFL player, is in his first season as head coach for David Crockett High School.

Not even a year into the job, controversy has already begun to surface. Most recently on Monday, Sensabaugh posted on social media that he was not allowed to practice with his team.

Sensabaugh said his team was scheduled to meet for practice Monday morning, but that all changed Sunday night when he said he received a call from the principal.

“She instructed me not to have practice,” Sensabaugh said. “I said, ‘Well then I’ll just try to find another facility to go to,’ and she said ‘no I’m instructing no practice.'”

When Sensabaugh asked why, he said “she just wouldn’t tell me, she wouldn’t tell me. She was like it’s her directive, she was ordering directions.”

We reached out to Washington Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton about why practice wasn’t held and she told us there were a few reasons.

The first reason was because of safety concerns raised by the school’s principal.

“Coach Sensabaugh did in fact practice a student who was under a doctor’s care, and was on the list that he could not play or practice,” Halliburton said. “The coach actually approached the trainer and the student in an aggressive manner in regards to that being reported, and so they felt threatened and harassed by the coach in regards to this being disclosed,” Halliburton said.

Halliburton also said a long time assistant coach quit over the weekend, saying it was because of Sensabaugh’s behavior.

“Another employee has called to express that he feels threatened and intimidated and even bullied by the coach,” Halliburton said.

Sensabaugh has also made his thoughts on the matter known on social media, posting about what he considers to be a variety of problems in the school system. His posts consist of everything from classroom layout, to claims about drugs at the school.

“They probably are trying to stage up situations to find ways to fire me,” he said. “But like I told the kids, if you guys don’t want me here, I will be glad to leave. But if you guys want me here, I am going to fight for you guys until the end.

“I want to do my best to make a change. I love being at Crockett. I would love to be at Crockett for the rest of the time I’m coaching football. That’s my goal,” Sensabaugh said.

When we asked Halliburton if Sensabaugh will continue to be the head football coach at David Crockett, she replied by saying, “that is still to be determined.”

Parents and supporters of Sensabaugh have organized a rally scheduled for Wednesday at central office in Jonesborough.

