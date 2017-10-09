Dobyns-Bennett choir to play at Music for All Fest

By Published:

Kingsport, TN (WJHL) – Monday evening the Dobyns-Bennett High School Varsity Choir announced they were officially accepted into the Music For All National Choir Festival in Indianapolis on March 15-17, 2018.

Music For All festival coordinators, Kim Mann and Lori Lobsiger presented the letter of acceptance during a ceremony. After the presentation, the Varsity choir sang “Will The Circle Be Unbroken”.

Dobyns-Bennett Jenny Rogers said this is an achievement that choir has worked very hard to obtain.

“This is like a level of excellence that they have never been at and they are now ready to just go,” Rogers said.

The choir was one of 14 choirs to be accepted into this inaugural national choir event.

