WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office says an officer was involved in a shooting late Sunday night.

Sheriff Fred Newman says a suspect was killed in the incident.

No further details have been released. Newman says more information will be provided at a press conference today at 11 am.

