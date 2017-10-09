Country artist performs in Bristol, Tennessee less than a week after Las Vegas shooting

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- A country music artist who performed in the Route 91 music festival in Las Vegas last week made a stop in the Tri-Cities Sunday.

Dylan Schneider took the stage at the Holston Valley Brewing Company for one of his first performances since the deadly mass shooting that left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured.

Schneider said he performed just hours before 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire from his Mandalay Bay hotel room Sunday night.

“Every time I get up on this stage, enjoy myself and have fun and play for fans, it could be the last time,” Schneider said.

Schneider said he was backstage watching Jason Aldean perform when the first shots were fired.At the time, he was convinced the shots were fireworks, but after the shots continued, he knew something was wrong.

“We ran, I jumped over these barricades and I started to take them down. We jumped under these bleachers and I looked out and saw people laying on the ground,” Schneider said. “I saw people trying to pick people up and I was just like this can’t be real right now but that’s when it sank in that it was [real].”

Schneider ran to the lobby of a nearby hotel and waited for information for hours.

“It was a long night, I was in the Tropicana from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.,” Schneider said. “You just didn’t feel safe anywhere.”

He said it’s an experience that will influence his life.

“I’m going to take in every moment I have for the rest of my life, you see someone you love, you see somebody you’re friends with, you tell them that before you leave,” Schneider said. “All I wanted to do was grab my phone and tell them ‘I love you, I miss you, I want to come home to you, it I don’t I want you to know that.”

