Car crashes into home in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WJHL)- Weather was one of the factors in a crash Sunday after a car ran into a home in Johnson City.

The accident happened on Laurels Road, when crews arrived, they found the car had crashed into a home.

Lieutenant Greg Malone of the West Carter County Fire Department said no on was inside the home at the time of the wreck.

“You know hydroplaning of course is when your tires start riding on the water instead of the road, your tires actually leave contact with the road,” Malone said. “So due to the rains and everything speed and water both contribute.”

Carter County EMS also responded to the accident, News Channel 11 was told the driver was not injured in the crash.

