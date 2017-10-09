Butch Jones: Darrell Taylor suspended for a ‘multitude of reasons’

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee sophomore defensive end Darrell Taylor has been indefinitely suspended from Tennessee’s football team.

Head coach Butch Jones announced Monday that Taylor was suspended for “multiple factors. ESPN says it was due to a fight at practice with offensive lineman Trey Smith.

Taylor was already suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game against South Carolina after being ejected for fighting in the second half against Georgia.

Head coach Butch Jones has a break this weekend, but as he is preparing for South Carolina the football team

After having a bye week, the University of Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for South Carolina.

The Vols will face the Gamecocks Saturday in Neyland

