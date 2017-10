PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — A man was arrested in Bell County, Kentucky after trying to have sexual intercourse with a minor, according to investigators.

Staff Nunley, 60, was arrested at his home on Friday after an incident was reported in June. Investigators say Nunley tried to have intercourse with a 13-year-old.

Nunley is being held at the Bell County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.