American wins Chicago Marathon for first time since 2002

Galen Rupp

CHICAGO (AP) – Galen Rupp won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday to become the first American winner in 15 years.

Rupp finished in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 20 seconds.  Khalid Khannouchi was the last U.S. winner in 2002.

Kenya’s Abel Kirui was second, 28 seconds behind Rupp. Kenya’s Bernard Kipyego was third.

Ethiopia’s Tirunesh Dibaba won the women’s race in 2:18:31. Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei was second, and American Jordan Hasay third.

More than 40,000 runners started the 40th annual race more than a million spectators lined the route.

