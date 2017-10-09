American wins Chicago Marathon for first time since 2002

CHICAGO (AP) – Galen Rupp won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday to become the first American winner in 15 years.

Rupp finished in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 20 seconds. Khalid Khannouchi was the last U.S. winner in 2002.

Kenya’s Abel Kirui was second, 28 seconds behind Rupp. Kenya’s Bernard Kipyego was third.

Ethiopia’s Tirunesh Dibaba won the women’s race in 2:18:31. Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei was second, and American Jordan Hasay third.

More than 40,000 runners started the 40th annual race more than a million spectators lined the route.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)