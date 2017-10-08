Virginia Tech wrestler Ty Walz earns spot on U23 World Team

BLACKSBURG, VA- 2017 Virginia Tech graduate Ty Walz will represent the United States on the U23 World Team after claiming the 97 kg title at the inaugural U23 World Team Trials on Sunday evening in Rochester, Minn.

Walz swept Daniel Chaid of the Tar Heel Wrestling Club in the best of three finals with an 8-1 decision in the first bout and a 10-1 tech fall in the title-clinching match.

A resident athlete with the Southeast Regional Training Center, Walz is the first Virginia Tech wrestler to make a world team at any level. The Cleveland native will be one of eight wrestlers that will travel to Bydgoszcz, Poland from November 21-16 for the U23 World Championships.

Walz was a three-time All-American with the Hokies from 2013-17 and won the ACC title at 285 pounds as a redshirt senior. His 109 career wins ranks 10th in program history and his .784 career winning percentage ranks in a tie for 11th.

