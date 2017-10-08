USDA issues advisory ahead of Hurricane Nate

CHEROKEE NATIONAL FOREST (WJHL) – The United States Department of Agriculture has issued an advisory to visitors at the Cherokee National Forest.

Here is the advisory that was sent:

“For your safety, visitors to the Cherokee National Forest are advised to vacate the area and seek shelter until Hurricane Nate passes the area. This includes all campgrounds, dispersed use areas, trails and all other areas of the national forest.

Flash flooding, strong winds, falling and downed trees, damaged and blocked roads, heavy rain, and tornadoes are probable.

Increased risks due to flash flooding and rising water will continue once the storm has passed!

Emergency responders may not be able to provide assistance until the storm has passed. Anyone planning a visit to the national forest should postpone their visit until the threat of Nate in this area diminishes.

Please act now to ensure your personal safety and the safety of others.”

