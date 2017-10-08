Trump and GOP senator trade barbs on Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump and Sen. Bob Corker have traded barbed tweets in an unusually harsh exchange between a president and a senator from his own party.

Trump began Sunday morning by stating that the Tennessee Republican had “begged” him for an endorsement for his re-election campaign. Trump says he turned him down and that Corker then decided not to run again because he couldn’t win without Trump’s backing. The president also contended that Corker “didn’t have the guts to run” for a third term.

Corker responded with a jab of his own. He tweeted: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

A spokesman for Corker also disputed a key Trump assertion, saying that Trump in fact told the senator he would have endorsed him for another term.

