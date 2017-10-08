Threat of possible gunfire prompts ETSU event to evacuate late Saturday night

JOHNNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- ETSU officials confirmed the Mini-Dome on campus was evacuated late Saturday night after a threat of possible gunfire was reported.

ETSU Public Information Officer, Joe Smith, told News Channel 11 via phone that there was a step show taking place inside the Mini-Dome Saturday night as part of the homecoming festivities.

Smith said his understanding was that the threat of possible gunfire may have been overheard.

Several hundred people in attendance were evacuated as a precaution just after 10p.m.

Smith said no weapons were found, and no injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

