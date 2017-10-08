Tennessee launches second statewide distracted driving enforcement bus tour

TENNESSEE (WJHL) – Beginning on Monday, October 9, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol will partner with local law enforcement to crack down on distracted driving.

This is Tennessee’s second statewide bus tour crackdown.

THP will provide two large, black and tan buses to transport law enforcement as they look for motorists violating traffic laws.

Officers within the THP bus will communicate to patrol vehicles on the road for execution of enforcement action.

“Distracted driving continues to be a major threat to the safety of our highways,” said Commissioner David W. Purkey of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. “Due to the success of our first bus tour, we were encouraged and eager for the THSO, THP, and local law enforcement to execute the initiative a second time this year.”

In April 2017, Tennessee’s first bus tour yielded more than 200 traffic citations.

According to the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network there have been 22,704 motor vehicle crashes statewide where distracted driving was a contributing factor this year. Eighty-one of those crashes were fatal. This time last year, there were 23,486 crashes statewide where distracted driving was a contributing factor. Of those crashes, 107 were fatal.

“We are always looking for new and effective methods to reduce injuries suffered in motor vehicle crashes,” said THP Colonel Tracy Trott. “The statewide bus tour that our department conducts has proven to be very effective. There is no doubt that it promotes awareness to the importance of wearing your seat belt and not driving distracted.”

The crackdown will run through Thursday, October 12.

