President Trump hits back at late night shows critical of Republicans

By Published:
Donald Trump
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) – President Donald Trump is pushing back against late night television show hosts who have been sharply critical of Republicans.

The president took to Twitter Saturday morning to argue that Republicans should be given “equal time” because of the “one-sided” coverage, an apparent reference to Federal Communications Commission rules dealing with candidates during elections.

Trump tweeted: “Late Night host(s) are dealing with the Democrats for their very ‘unfunny’ & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?”

He suggested “more and more people” are clamoring for more coverage of the GOP.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” immediately tweeted back that he’d “love” to have Trump on his show.

Seth Meyers
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

 

Meyers, who’s been among the most vocal Trump critics, said his studio address was “15 Penguin Avenue, Antarctica.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

