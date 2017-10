JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Johnson County Sheriff Mike Reece confirmed with News Channel 11 that Commissioner Bill Roark was arrested for DUI Saturday night.

Sheriff Reece said the arrest was made by Mountain City Police.

According to the Johnson County website, Roark is a commissioner in District 3.

No further information was available Sunday afternoon about the arrest.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.