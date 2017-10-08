Fincher launches Tennessee listening tour about Senate bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former Rep. Stephen Fincher is launching a statewide tour to weigh whether to join the race to succeed Republican Bob Corker in the Senate.

Fincher says he plans start his tour in the northeastern corner of the state and work his way west to Memphis over the coming weeks.

His deliberate approach stands in contrast to Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who released a professionally produced video announcing her bid Thursday within an hour of Gov. Bill Haslam’s announcement that he wouldn’t run.

Fincher is a 44-year-old gospel singing farmer from the rural western Tennessee community of Frog Jump. He was first elected to Congress in the tea party-fueled election of 2010. His announcement that he wouldn’t seek fourth term in 2016 came as a surprise to many political observers.

